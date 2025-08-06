James Anderson makes franchise cricket debut at 43, says 'can run around like a 20-year-old' At 43, James Anderson made his franchise debut for Manchester Originals in The Hundred 2025 after going unsold in the IPL. Excited for his T20 bow, Anderson said he feels like a 20-year-old and is ready for a new chapter after retiring from Tests.

MANCHESTER:

James Anderson, England’s Test cricket legend, makes his franchise cricket debut at 43 years of age. After international retirement last summer, he registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well, but unfortunately, went unsold as no franchise showed interest. Soon after that, he confirmed his participation in The Hundred 2025 after Manchester Originals roped in the veteran.

In Manchester’s first game against Southern Brave, Anderson was named in the playing XI. After his debut was confirmed, the cricketer shared his excitement and talked about his long association with Test cricket, which kept him occupied and his determination for red-ball cricket didn’t allow him to play T20 cricket. However, with that being done with, he is grateful for the opportunity in the shortest format and added that he feels like a 20-year-old and is ready for the next chapter of his career.

“Spent most of my career playing Test cricket. Enjoyed my summer with Lancashire. Excited to be here. Need to put in some work. There were a lot of games being played. I have loved my time with Lancashire. Feel I like want to make an impact on and off the field. Grateful for the opportunity to play here,” Anderson said on Sky Sports.

“Excited for the game tonight. I have put my whole life playing for England. I feel fit enough to be playing. I am just enjoying. I feel I can run around like a 20-year-old on the ground,” he added.

Southern Brave opt to bowl

Southern Brave won the toss and opted to bowl first in match 2 of The Hundred. The match will be played at Old Trafford. Ahead of the match, new Manchester owner, Dr Sanjiv Goenka, rang the bell at the venue.

Teams:

Manchester Originals (Playing XI): Philip Salt (c), Matthew Hurst, Jos Buttler (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Ahmed, James Anderson, Sonny Baker

Southern Brave (Playing XI): James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley