'Time to make me captain has long gone': Ravindra Jadeja on leadership thoughts Ravindra Jadeja is currently the oldest member in the Indian Test squad for their Test series against the West Indies as the team saw a transition phase after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Jadeja was asked about his leadership thoughts.

New Delhi:

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared his thoughts on leadership as the Indian team entered a transition period following the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Jadeja, 36, is currently the eldest member in the Indian squad taking on West Indies in the two-match series.

Jadeja has been a big match-winner for India and was vital alongside Ravichandran Ashwin in the team's decade-long unbeaten run at home in Test series. However, the Indian team underwent a change with Rohit and Kohli retiring and Shubman Gill being made the new Test captain, and now also the ODI skipper.

Jadeja was asked about his thoughts on leadership during the ongoing second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. "I don't think about captaincy. That time I believe is long gone," Jadeja said after the end of Day 2 of the Delhi Test.

Jadeja speaks on 'unfinished' ODI World Cup business, his exclusion from the ODI side

Meanwhile, the all-rounder also spoke about the 'unfinished business' in the ODIs as he looks to play the 50-over World Cup in 2027. He also spoke about being excluded from the ODI team that will tour Australia for three 50-over games before a five-match T20I series.

"It is not in my hands, but I want to play the 2027 World Cup. But team management, selectors must have some kind of thinking as to why I wasn't selected for the Australia ODIs," Jadeja said on his wish to play in the World Cup. Jadeja revealed that the selection committee and team management had 'communicated' to him for not picking him in the Australia series.

"There must be some reason, and they have indeed spoken to me. It wasn't like I was surprised once the team was announced, and I didn't find my name in it. It was good that the captain, (chief) selector and coach spoke to me as to what they are thinking and what their reasons are, so I am happy. But whenever I get a chance, I will try to perform.

The all-rounder feels that if he gets to play the 2027 World Cup, the matches in build-up to the tournament will be crucial for selection. "If I get a chance to play in the World Cup, it will depend on the matches leading up to the tournament, and if I do well in those, then it will be good. Last time, we came close but missed it, so that will be an unfinished job."