Afghanistan names squads for upcoming clashes against BAN and ZIM, Mohammad Nabi faces T20I exclusion

The ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) recently came forward and named their squads for their upcoming assignments. It is worth noting that Afghanistan named their squads for the upcoming Tests against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe and the ODI tri-series against the two sides as well, with three T20Is against Zimbabwe as well.

It is interesting to note that Afghanistan will kick off their assignments with a one-off Test match against Bangladesh from October 9. Additionally, the side will then participate in the tri-series against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Furthermore, the side will take on Zimbabwe across three T20Is and two Tests as well. With the squad announcement, one of the biggest changes comes as the Afghanistan Cricket Board made the decision to drop Mohammad Nabi from their T20I squad and even left out Darwish Rasooli from both ODIs and T20Is.

It could be interesting to see how the side fares ahead of the stacked schedule. 25-year-old pacer Abdullah Tarakhail has also earned his maiden T20I call up as well. The star man performed brilliantly at the Shpageeza Cricket League in July 2025, where he took a total of 10 wickets in seven matches, and he will look for more of the same in the upcoming series as well.

Afghanistan T20I squad for Zimbabwe

Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Rahman (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Akram, Shahidullah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdullah Tarakhail, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Fareed Ahmad

Reserves: Faridoon Dawoodzai, Qais Ahmad and Nangyalai Khan

Afghanistan ODI squad for tri-series against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe

Rahmat Shah (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vice-capt & wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohamamd Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Yamin Ahmadzai

Travelling reserve: Qais Ahmad

Afghanistan Test squad for Bangladesh and Zimbabwe

Rahmat Shah (capt), Ikram Alikhil (vice-capt & wk), Afsar Zazai (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Zadran, Shahidullah, Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Khalil Gurbaz, Mohammad Saleem, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi and Yamin Ahmadzai

Reserves: Bahir Shah, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, Bilal Sami and Bashir Ahmad

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