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  4. ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Scheduled announced, India to face Pakistan on Oct 10 | Highlights

ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Scheduled announced, India to face Pakistan on Oct 10 | Highlights

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule LIVE Updates: The tournament would be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, and would feature 57 games. South Africa and Zimbabwe have also qualified as they are the hosts.

ICC to unveil the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup shortly.
ICC to unveil the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup shortly. Image Source : X/ @ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup on Thursday, which marks the one-year countdown to the tournament. The 2027 ODI World Cup, which will see a participation of as many as 14 teams, will begin on October 2 and conclude on November 21.

India and Pakistan have been kept in the same group, and they would lock horns on October 10. Further, India would play against Australia on October 7, against Afghanistan on October 14 and Qualifier A on October 17.

The tournament, which would feature 57 games, would be hosted by South Africa and Zimbabwe, with Namibia as the co-hosts. 

South Africa and Zimbabwe have also qualified for the tournament as they are the hosts, while eight other teams -- India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh -- sealed their places based on their ICC ODI ranks.

However, Namibia has not secured an automatic qualification as it is not a full-time member of the ICC. Meanwhile, four other teams, including two-time world champions West Indies, would qualify following the qualification rounds.

"The return of this prestigious tournament to Africa after 24 years is a landmark moment for cricket. We are confident that South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will deliver an unforgettable event, showcasing the warmth, passion and rich diversity that make this region truly unique," ICC chairman Jay Shah had said in July.

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ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule LIVE Updates

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  • 9:23 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Scheduled announced, India to face Pakistan on Oct 10

    The World Cup schedule has been announced. India would face Pakistan on October 10.

  • 9:14 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Ticket Ballot is on!

    The Ticket Ballot is open for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa. The fans now can apply to secure their tickets.

  • 9:02 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    India, Pakistan in same group!

    India and Pakistan are in the same group for the ODI World Cup 2027. They are in the group A that features Afghanistan, Australia, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A.

    The group B consists Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Qualifier B.

  • 8:58 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rohit Sharma opens up on his enduring bond with Virat Kohli and the road to ODI World Cup

    For nearly two decades, Indian cricket has orbited around two defining pillars: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Together, they have weathered transitions, carried the weight of a billion expectations and formed a partnership that has shaped the modern era of the sport. Yet, despite being the subjects of endless media scrutiny, social media debates and fan-driven narratives, the duo shares a bond defined by mutual respect, shared humour and an unwavering commitment to the nation. 

    Ahead of the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati, stalwart Rohit pulled back the curtain on his relationship with Kohli. Addressing everything from the internet's obsession with their camaraderie, affectionately dubbed “Ro-Ko”, to their quiet preparations for the future, Rohit offered a rare glimpse into a partnership that has stood the test of time. He also shed light on the first reaction to the “Ro-Ko” chant. Read more.

  • 8:48 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Will Rohit Sharma retire after 2027 ODI World Cup?

    While speaking to 'JioStar' ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies, Rohit Sharma also opened about his plans.

    "The thought will never cross my mind that the business I had is finished. As long as you're playing, there is always something to look forward to. And I'm looking forward to the World Cup, looking at what lies ahead for me," he said. 

    "When the World Cup is played, when we play an ICC tournament, it has its own unique challenge, because you face different opponents, you play at different venues. So, you have to prepare differently, think in a different way and that is the challenge," he said.

  • 8:42 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    2027 ODI World Cup to be Virat Kohli's last for India

    Virat Kohli has already revealed that the 2027 ODI World Cup would be his last for the country, adding he would "leave everything out there" to win the trophy.

    "For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India. And that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready," he told 'JioStar' ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies.

    "Because now, it's about 10 games at a T20 level of intensity. But you are playing 2.5 T20 games in one day. And to maintain that intensity for 10 games in a big tournament and World Cup is a big deal. Also now, it's in foreign conditions. It takes a lot out of you," he explained.

  • 8:35 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Where to watch ICC World Cup 2027 schedule launch?

    In India, fans can watch the live streaming of the ODI World Cup 2027 schedule launch on Jio Hotstar. They can also catch all the live updates at IndiaTVNews.com.

  • 8:31 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    'Jadeja still in India's WC plans'

    Earlier this week, India's spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said that 37-year-old all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remains in India's ODI World Cup plans.

    "With Axar also being around, the tournaments or series which we play in the coming time, we will be able to assess performances or who can be of utility," said Bahutule. "But, Jaddu with his batting skills, (and) the experience he gets in, is definitely doing well and I am sure he will be looked into in the coming time."

    "For me, he has always been a utility player. He is somebody who can contribute with the bat as well as with the ball. He has definitely improved as a bowler over the last six months," he added.

  • 8:20 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Recap: the 2023 ODI World Cup

    The 2023 ODI World Cup was held in India, which was won by Australia. In the final, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Australia defeated India by six wickets, lifting their sixth world cup title.

  • 8:07 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Stay tuned to India TV for 2027 ODI World Cup

    Stay tuned to India TV to know the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

  • 8:06 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    World Cup returns to Africa after 24 years

    This is the second time in 24 years that the world cup will be held in Africa.

    "The return of this prestigious tournament to Africa after 24 years is a landmark moment for cricket. We are confident that South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will deliver an unforgettable event, showcasing the warmth, passion and rich diversity that make this region truly unique," ICC chairman Jay Shah had said in July.

  • 8:06 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What about the venues?

    The eight venues in South Africa are Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg), Centurion (Tshwane), Newlands Cricket Ground (Cape Town), Kingsmead Cricket Ground (Durban), St George's Park (Gqeberha), Mangaung Oval (Bloemfontein), Boland Park (Paarl), Buffalo Park (KuGompo City, formerly known as East London). 

    The three venues across Zimbabwe are Harare Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo) and newly constructed Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium (Victoria Falls).

    The matches in Namibia will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground (Windhoek).

  • 8:06 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    WC to be played across 12 venues

    The world cup will be played at 12 venues across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Of them, eight stadiums are in South Africa. 

  • 8:05 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Will India face Pakistan? Schedule to be announced shortly

    The ICC will announce the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup shortly. The world cup will feature 57 matches, offering greater context, competitiveness and consequence with a new three-stage format that will deliver more competitive cricket and enhance the fan experience.

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