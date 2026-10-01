ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Scheduled announced, India to face Pakistan on Oct 10 | Highlights

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup on Thursday, which marks the one-year countdown to the tournament. The 2027 ODI World Cup, which will see a participation of as many as 14 teams, will begin on October 2 and conclude on November 21.

India and Pakistan have been kept in the same group, and they would lock horns on October 10. Further, India would play against Australia on October 7, against Afghanistan on October 14 and Qualifier A on October 17.

The tournament, which would feature 57 games, would be hosted by South Africa and Zimbabwe, with Namibia as the co-hosts.

South Africa and Zimbabwe have also qualified for the tournament as they are the hosts, while eight other teams -- India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh -- sealed their places based on their ICC ODI ranks.

However, Namibia has not secured an automatic qualification as it is not a full-time member of the ICC. Meanwhile, four other teams, including two-time world champions West Indies, would qualify following the qualification rounds.

"The return of this prestigious tournament to Africa after 24 years is a landmark moment for cricket. We are confident that South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will deliver an unforgettable event, showcasing the warmth, passion and rich diversity that make this region truly unique," ICC chairman Jay Shah had said in July.

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