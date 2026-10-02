'It's really been bat-versus-bat contest, not ideal' - WI coach Daren Sammy on batting fest in India series

Chandigarh:

The second ODI between India and West Indies produced a run fest, where the hosts recorded their highest-ever successful run chase in ODI cricket. Batting first, three of West Indies batters scored a century each and, based on that, the visiting team posted 405 runs on the board. In reply, senior India batter Rohit Sharma smacked a blistering ton, while India captain Shubman Gill led from the front, scoring the fastest-ever double century in ODI cricket.

India eventually got the job done with 39 balls remaining. Even in such a high-scoring game, a one-sided win raised the question of the role of bowlers in modern cricket. The surfaces, particularly in India, are generally flat in nature and it has bothered both teams so far. After the second ODI, India head coach even pointed out that it has been a bat-versus-bat contest so far and raised concerns about bowlers, especially those who are new to the format.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy echoed the same sentiment ahead of the third ODI. He noted that the conditions are certainly not favourable for the bowlers, but he wants his players to rather focus on their line and length, be more disciplined and consistent to make the most of the opportunity.

He further noted that the conditions have been ideal for batters so far in the series, but as professional bowlers, they need to find a way to restrict the run rate.

“Yeah, well, by the look of things, every venue we go, the pitch gets better for batting. So, you know as professionals, you got to come out and do your job. You know, yes, let's say it's a 400 pitch. So, it is your job as the bowling group that means what? 400 is what, eight an over?” Sammy answered India TV’s question in the pre-match press conference.

“So try to restrict the team seven and a half. Or even eight, you know, makes it par, then you give yourself a chance. If, when we bat we know the par is seven runs an over, then you get one scoring rate higher than that, so it is up to us to be a little bit more disciplined,” he added.

Need to be as consistent as we could be: Sammy

Sammy further went on to explain that the conditions have slightly favoured the team bowling first and for the same, India have had an advantage. He believes that under the lights, conditions have worsened for the bowlers, which resulted in a more or less one-sided contest.

“Yes, they batted well, the pitch was flat, but were we as consistent as we could be? You know, uh and for me, motivating them is to, you know, that's that's the job. You're in India, the pitches will be good. Um, it's not ideal for bowlers, but we still got to come out and be as consistent as we could be, so that's where I'll challenge them to be consistent, cause it's both the pitch is there for both bowling side. You know, maybe we've not had the luck of bowling first, where you could bring whatever reverse swing or whatever there is in the drier conditions, um, but yeah, it's really been a bat-versus-bat contest, as Gautam said,” Sammy said.

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