'This puts things in perspective': Virat Kohli looking forward to third member joining the clan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI Indian captain Virat Kohli is looking forward to third member 'joining the clan' in January 2021.

Indian captain Virat Kohli had recently announced through his official social media profiles that he and wife Anushka Sharma are expecting a child. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Kohli had written as he shared a picture of him with Anushka.

The wishes have been pouring in for the couple ever since, and Virat has now talked about it in detail in an interview with Danish Sait for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Indian captain said that the feeling is "difficult to describe."

"It is, yes. This puts things in perspective for you. It's a beautiful feeling.. it's difficult to describe how it feels," said Kohli on RCB's official YouTube channel.

"When we found out, we were over the moon. When we announced recently, the kind of love that was showered on us, genuinely people were so emotional and happy for us. We are really looking forward to the third member joining the clan."

He also talked about his time at home during the lockdown, saying that he and Anushka 'didn't get so much time to spend together" before.

"The best time was when Anushka and me were at home. We did not get so much time to spend together since we started seeing each other, to be honest. Just being in your home with the one you love, you couldn’t have asked for anything better and we made most of that whole time. We didn't force ourselves to think – oh, this one is learning this, this one is picking a hobby so we should also learn something. It was tough initially then we got used to it," said Kohli.

Virat Kohli will return to cricket action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins on September 19.

