'There is no redemption': Rahul Dravid on completing his World Cup dream as coach

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rahul Dravid with the Indian cricket team.

Rahul Dravid has not won a World Cup as a player but he has now won it as a head coach of the Indian senior team. He was pumped up with joy when India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 with an unbelievable come-from-behind win over South Africa by seven runs.

Dravid burst out his emotions after India won it and more so when he got to lift the crown. A redemption for Dravid? The outgoing coach does not think so.

"I really have felt short of words over the last few hours. I just could not be more proud of this team, the way we had to fight difficult situations," Dravid told media after India's World Cup win.

"Even today I think it was a great testimony... for the team to lose three wickets in the first six overs, to be in the kind of position we were in, but the boys just kept fighting, they kept believing.

"You know, as a player, I was not lucky enough to win a trophy, but I tried my best whenever I played and it happens, it's part of sports," the outgoing coach added.

He does not believe this is his redemption though. "Firstly, there is no redemption. I am not one of those guys who thinks about redemption and those kind of things. There are a lot of other players I know who have not been able to win a trophy.

"I was lucky to be given the opportunity to coach, and I was lucky that this bunch of boys made it possible for me to be able to win a trophy and celebrate.

"Nice feeling, but it's not like I am aiming for some redemption, it's just a job that I was doing. I loved doing the job, I loved working with Rohit and this team. It's been a great journey and I have really enjoyed it," he added.

His tenure now expires with the Indian team and he says that he will miss Rohit the person. "I will miss him as a person forget the cricket, forget the captain and everything. I just hope we will still be friends.

"I think what's really impressed me in all of these is the kind of person that he is, the kind of respect he has shown me, the kind of care and commitment he has had for the team, the kind of energy, and he has never backed down from it," he added.

"So, for me, it's the person that I will remember the most...he will be a great captain, he will be a great player, he will win trophies but I think it's the person that I am most fond of," Dravid said for the skipper.