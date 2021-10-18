T20 World Cup: Dhoni joins Team india camp in UAE

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI (TWITTER) MS Dhoni (second from left) with Team India coaching staff on Sunday.

MS Dhoni joined Team India training session in the UAE ahead of India's warm-up match against England before the T20 World Cup. Indian cricket board (BCCI) took to Twitter to reveal the retired international cricketer's interaction with team's player during a training session on Sunday.

Dhoni was earlier announced the mentor of Indian team for the T20 carnival and has recently led his IPL side Chennai Super Kings to their fourth title after beating Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Extending a very warm welcome to the KING @msdhoni is back with #TeamIndia and in a new role!" the BCCI posted on Twitter on Sunday.

India will play two warm-up matches before their first encounter of the World Cup against Pakistan on October 24.

Earlier on Saturday, Kohli said Dhoni's presence in the Team India camp will help the side.

"He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself. He has always been a mentor for all of us. Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit," Kohli was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"His eye for intricate details and practical advice will help improve the game by one or two per cent. Absolutely delighted to have him...(His) presence will not only boost morale but also increase confidence that we already have," he added.