T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh boycotts India travel over security fears, urges ICC to relocate matches The BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) recently came forward and issued a statement where they revealed that the national team will not travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, urging ICC to relocate their matches.

New Delhi:

With the ongoing political tensions between India and Bangladesh, the BCCI recently informed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL season. The move further deteriorated sporting relations between the two countries, and now the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) has refused to travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

After much discussion, the BCB released a statement where they revealed that they will not let their national team travel to India for the World Cup due to security reasons. They also officially wrote to the ICC (International Cricket Council) requesting that they shift their matches of the World Cup out of India.

“Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions,” the BCB said in a release.

“In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh’s matches to a venue outside India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board looks forward to the ICC’s understanding of the situation and an urgent response on this matter,” the statement read.

What is Bangladesh’s schedule?

Speaking of Bangladesh cricket, the side is currently scheduled to take on the West Indies for their first game of the T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides are slated to lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the first game on February 7.

However, with the refusal to let the national team travel to India, it could be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming weeks.

