'Unbelievable': Adam Gilchrist provides crucial update on Damien Martyn after health scare Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist recently came forward and talked about the condition of his former teammate Damien Martyn after he was put under an induced coma due to him falling ill on Boxing Day.

New Delhi:

Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn has captured all the headlines of late after he was taken to the hospital, put into the ICU, and was also under an induced coma after falling ill on December 26. With the fans worrying about Martyn’s health, Adam Gilchrist took centre stage and provided an update.

In what is being deemed a miraculous turnaround, Martyn is now out of the coma and has been transferred out of the ICU as well. It is worth noting that Martyn woke up from the coma and has now been able to speak with his family as well.

"It's been an unbelievable turn of events in the last 48 hours. He is now able to talk and respond to treatment. He has responded extraordinarily well since coming out of the coma, to the point where his family feels it's like some sort of miracle,” Gilchrist was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"It has been so positive that they're hopeful he will be able to move out of the ICU into another part of the hospital, which is representative of what a great recovery it's been and how quickly it has flipped around. He's in good spirits and overwhelmed by the support. There is still some treatment and monitoring to go but it's looking positive,” he added.

Girlchrist also revealed what is next for Martyn

Furthermore, Gilchrist also shared the thoughts of Damien Martyn’s wife, Amanda, and how she believes that the fans’ love and support has been a contributing factor in Martyn making a miraculous recovery as well.

"His wife Amanda just really wants to say to everyone she is convinced that the love, goodwill and sense of care that they felt from everybody, via messages and via the coverage in the press really helped him. They just feel blessed so many people have wanted to support him in his time in need. He will remain in hospital and continue to receive treatment but the turnaround has been miraculous,” he said.

Also Read: