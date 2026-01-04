'Definitely some inconsistency': Former India cricketer questions Nitish Kumar Reddy's inclusion in ODI squad Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath recently came forward and questioned why star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been included in the Men in Blue's ODI squad to take on New Zealand in the upcoming series.

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) recently came forward and announced India’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. With the squad announcement, there were several talking points for the experts and the fans.

From Hardik Pandya’s absence to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s exclusion, many aspects of the squad came to the notice of the fans, and speaking on similar lines, former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath came forward and questioned why all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was selected in the squad.

"Along with the two all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy is there in the squad. I've no idea why he's there in the side. They say he's an all-rounder but with the ball, he is getting smashed everywhere. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been hard done by,” Badrinath said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Why is he not there in the team and why is Nitish Kumar Reddy in the team? There is definitely some inconsistency there. The other team selections were along expected lines and are very good. The only concern is the selection of Nitish Kumar Reddy over Ruturaj Gaikwad,” he added.

Badrinath questioned Gaikwad’s exclusion

Furthermore, Badrinath asked the question that everybody was asking. He talked about the exclusion of Ruturaj Gaikwad from the side. Despite the star batter being in incredible form of late, Gaikwad was not selected in the squad to face the Black Caps.

"They sent him at No. 4 against South Africa because there wasn't a spot at the top, and he responded with a hundred. Following that, he's smashing runs for fun in List-A cricket at every opportunity. He has two centuries and a half-century in six innings with an overall List-A average of over 57 with 5,000 runs. No one has such a record," said Badrinath.

Also Read: