T20 World Cup 2021: India's road to semi-finals decoded

While the Indian squad may look unbeatable on the cards but the fortunes on the ground have rolled out completely different in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. With the initial debacle against Pakistan followed by an eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the second game, the gates seem to be nearly jammed for the Indian team in their road to the semi-finals. The recent game against the Kiwis was a must-win contest for India to keep their chances alive in the tournament. Though the chances still stand in place, they now come with some unique set of permutations and combinations, some of which are beyond India's control.

Currently, with two losses in the two games, India stand second last in Super 12 Group 2 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. India are placed above Scotland (bottom), courtesy of their comparatively better net-run rate.

If the following mentioned situations unfurl in the precisely predicted way, the dark clouds could sparkle the silver lining for India.

1) Afghanistan need to beat New Zealand when the two sides meet each other in their World Cup campaign on November 7, Sunday.

2) India need to win all their remaining games against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia with quite huge margins to tread on the road to the semis. The emphatic victories would up India's net run rate which currently stands at -1.609.

Any lapse in either of the two above-mentioned conditions will resort to India's early way to the exit gates of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Going ahead, India will take on Afghanistan on November 3, in Abu Dhabi.