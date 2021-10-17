T20 World Cup 2021: Full list of squad, fixtures and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian Cricket Team

The 2021 T20 World Cup begins on October 17 with Oman taking on Papua New Guinea in the first match of the qualifier round.

The mega event, being held after five years, is scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman. The tournament begins on Sunday in Muscat with Round 1 matches and finishes with the final in Dubai on November 14.

As the global tournament begins on Sunday, let's take a look at the full squad and fixtures for all the participating teams:

Afghanistan Full squad and fixtures

Afghanistan will get their tournament underway in Sharjah on October 25 against the winners of Group B from the tournament's first-round -- one of Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea, or Scotland.

Veteran Mohammad Nabi, the No. 1 ranked T20 all-rounder, was named captain of the final 15-member squad by the Afghanistan Cricket Board for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to be held from October 17 in UAE and Oman.

Afghanistan have won three men's T20 internationals in their history against the full members of the tournament's Super 12, out of a total of 14 fixtures. All three of those victories came against the West Indies.

Matches:

26 Oct – v B1, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

30 Oct – v Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

31 Oct – v A2, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

4 Nov – v India, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

7 Nov – v New Zealand, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Full Squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq.

Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka Full squad and fixtures

Sri Lanka will begin their campaign on October 18 against Namibia in Abu Dhabi in Group A of the First Round, where they have also drawn Ireland and the Netherlands.

The squad will be led by Dasun Shanaka.

The five new names added to the original squad are -- Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Ashen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan, and Ramesh Mendis.

Matches:

18 Oct - v Namibia, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct - v Ireland, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

22 Oct - v Netherlands, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Full Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Ashen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan, and Ramesh Mendis.

Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga.

Australia Full squad and fixtures

Australia will begin their campaign on October 23 against South Africa in Abu Dhabi in Super 12 Group 1, where they have also drawn England and West Indies.

Aaron Finch will lead a strong Australian squad at the T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE with opener David Warner and former skipper Steve Smith also returning to action.

Matches:

23 October – v South Africa, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

28 October – v A1, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

30 October – v England, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

4 November – v B2, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

6 November – v West Indies, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Full Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa



Bangladesh Full squad and fixtures

Bangladesh are placed in Group B alongside Oman, Papua New Guinea, and Scotland. They stand a chance to qualify for the Super 12 stage if they finish in the top two of their group. They will take on Scotland in their first match on October 17 at the Oman Academy Cricket Ground in Muscat, which also happens to be the opening day of the T20 World Cup.

Matches:

17 Oct – v Scotland, at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amarat

19 Oct – v Oman, at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amarat

21 Oct – v Papua New Guinea, at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amarat

Full Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Reserve Players: Aminul Islam Biplob and Rubel Hossain

England Full squad and fixtures

England are placed in Group 1 alongside West Indies, Australia, and South Africa. They will take on West Indies in their first match on October 23 at Dubai. Notably, this group is also referred the ‘Group Of Death’ by several cricket experts.

Matches:

23 Oct – v West Indies, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

27 Oct – v B2, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

30 Oct – v Australia, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

1 Nov – v A1, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

6 Nov – v South Africa, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Full Squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood;

Reserves: Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince

India Full squad and fixtures

Virat Kohli-led India is placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. Team India will be entering as tournament favourites to win the World Cup.

Matches:

24 Oct – v Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

31 Oct – v New Zealand, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

3 Nov – v Afghanistan, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

5 Nov – v B1, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

8 Nov – v A2, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Full Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami;

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel; Mentor: MS Dhoni

Ireland Full squad and fixtures

Ireland will begin their campaign on October 18 against The Netherlands in Abu Dhabi in Group A of the First Round, where they have also drawn with the Netherlands, Namibia and Sri Lanka

The squad will be led by Andrew Balbirnie and begins its campaign on October 18

Matches:

18 Oct – v Netherlands, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct – v Sri Lanka, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

22 Oct – v Namibia, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Full Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Namibia Full squad and fixtures

Namibia are placed in Group A alongside Netherlands, Ireland and Sri Lanka. They will take on Sri Lanka in their first match on October 18 at Abu Dhabi. The squad will be led by Gerhard Erasmus.

Matches:

18 Oct – v Sri Lanka, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct – v Netherlands, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

22 Oct – v Ireland, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Full Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France; Reserves: Mauritius Ngupita

Netherlands Full squad and fixtures

Netherlands will begin their campaign on October 18 against Ireland in Abu Dhabi in Group A of the First Round, where they have also drawn with Ireland, Namibia and Sri Lanka.

The squad will be led by Pieter Seelaar and begins its campaign on October 18

Matches:

18 Oct – v Ireland, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct – v Namibia, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

23 Oct – v Sri Lanka, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Full Squad: Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren

New Zealand Full squad and fixtures

New Zealand are placed in Group B alongside Pakistan, India and Afghanistan. They will take on Pakistan in their first match on October 26 at Sharjah. The squad will be led by Kane Williamson and begins its campaign on October 26.

Matches:

26 Oct – v Pakistan, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

31 Oct – v India, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

3 Nov – v B1, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

5 Nov – v A2, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

7 Nov – v Afghanistan, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Full Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee; Injury cover: Adam Milne

Oman Full squad and fixtures

Oman will begin their campaign on October 17 against Papua New Guinea, at Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Group B, where they have also drawn with Papua New Guinea, Bangladesh and Scotland.

The squad will be led by Zeeshan Maqsood.

Matches:

17 Oct – v Papua New Guinea, at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amarat

19 Oct – v Bangladesh, at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amarat

21 Oct – v Scotland, at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amarat

Full Squad: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan

Pakistan Full squad and fixtures

Babar Azam-led Pakistan is placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan and arch-rivals India. Pakistan will start their campaign against India on October 24.

Matches:

24 October – v India, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

26 October – v New Zealand, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

29 October – v Afghanistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

2 November – v A2, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

7 November – v B1, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Full Squad:

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shoaib Malik.

Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Papua New Guinea Full squad and fixtures

Papua New Guinea will get their tournament underway in Al Amarat on October 17 against Oman. The squad will be led by Assad Vala.

Matches:

17 Oct – v Oman, at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amarat

19 Oct – v Scotland, at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amarat

21 Oct – v Bangladesh, at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amarat

Full Squad: Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kipling Doriga, Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner

Scotland Full squad and fixtures

Scotland will begin their campaign on October 17 against Bangladesh in Al Amarat in Group B of the First Round, where they have also drawn with Papua New Guinea and Oman.

The squad will be led by Kyle Coetzer.

Matches:

17 Oct - v Bangladesh, at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amarat

19 Oct - v Papua New Guinea, at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amarat

21 Oct - v Oman, at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amarat

Full Squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington (vc), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

South Africa Full squad and fixtures

South Africa will begin their campaign on October 23 against Australia in Abu Dhabi in Super 12 Group 1, where they have also drawn England and West Indies.

Temba Bavuma will lead the squad at the T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE.

Matches:

23 Oct – v Australia , at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

26 Oct – v West Indies, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

30 Oct – v A1, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

2 Nov – v B2, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

6 Nov – v England, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Final Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen; Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

West Indies Full squad and fixtures

Defending champions West Indies will take on England in what would be a rematch of the 2016 edition's final. The squad will be led by Kieron Pollard and begins its campaign on October 23

Matches:

23 Oct – v England, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

26 Oct – v South Africa, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

29 Oct – v B2, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

5 Nov – v A1, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

6 Nov – v Australia, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Final Squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh jr

Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein