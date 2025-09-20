Suryakumar Yadav shares words of wisdom with Oman's squad after Asia Cup clash India's star T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was captured motivating the Oman players after India's close victory against them in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The clip has been making the rounds all over social media.

New Delhi:

Oman put up an excellent fight against team India in the final group stage clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Where the Men in Blue were being looked at as the clear favourites, Oman surprised many and put in a brilliant performance against India.

In the end, Oman came very close to a win, but India managed to edge out a victory, winning the game by 21 runs. One of the biggest moments from the game came when India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was captured talking to the Oman players after the game.

In a clip that has been going viral all over social media, Suryakumar Yadav was seen motivating the players and backing them to keep going in the same way that they played against India.

“You guys gave your best, win or loss will keep getting decided and that is dependent on your culture and ethics. The brand of cricket that you guys have played, remember the taste of it, and remind yourself how you guys played against us,” Suryakumar Yadav was captured saying.

The India skipper heaped praise on Oman after the game

Furthermore, the star batter also took centre stage and lauded the performance that Oman put in the game. He opined that he enjoyed watching them bat and praised their showing in the clash.

“The overall impression, I feel…Oman played an unbelievable brand of cricket. (Knowing their coach) I knew there would be something (from them). It was amazing. I really enjoyed watching them bat. It is a little difficult when you are sitting and don't get an opportunity,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

“Still doing your best for the team, credit goes to them (Arshdeep and Rana). (On the Hardik run out) It is unfortunate but you cannot keep him away from the game. The way he bowled and fielded, he gets a plus one for that,” he added.

