India women to don special pink jersey in third ODI against Australia - know the reason here With India women all set to take on Australia women in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series, team India took to social media and announced that they will be donning a special pink jersey for their upcoming game.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the third and final ODI of the ongoing series between India women and Australia women. The two sides will lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on September 20 in the series decider. With the clash right around the corner, it is worth noting that team India will be donning a special pink jersey in their final ODI against Australia.

The special jerseys will be donned to spread breast cancer awareness. Team India took to social media to announce the same as they shared a clip of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with several other India stars wearing the special jersey.

“Thanks a Dot! #TeamIndia will be wearing special pink-coloured jerseys in the Third ODI today to promote Breast Cancer Awareness,” team India captioned the post on Instagram.

