Manchester United vs Chelsea: Where to watch Premier League clash in India? With Manchester United all set to take on Chelsea in an upcoming Premier League clash, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcast details of the marquee clash in the league.

MANCHESTER:

The stage is set for the Premier League clash between arch-rivals Manchester United and Chelsea. The two sides will lock horns at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 20, and they will be hoping to put in a good performance in the upcoming game.

It is worth noting that Manchester United have had a horrid start to their Premier League season. Despite breaking the bank on several stars, the team has been unable to register positive results under Ruben Amorim. Currently, the side sits in 14th place in the Premier League standings.

They have won one game, drawn one, and have lost the remaining two. They will aim to heavily improve ahead of their clash against Chelsea. However, as for their opponents, Chelsea currently occupy fifth place in the Premier League standings.

The side have won two games and have drawn two matches in the four that they have played. Coming on the back of a Champions League loss against Bayern Munich, Chelsea will aim to make amends in the Premier League

Manchester United vs Chelsea Broadcast Details

When is Manchester United vs Chelsea match?

Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played on Saturday, September 20.

At what time does the Manchester United vs Chelsea match begin?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the Manchester United vs Chelsea match being played?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea football match will be played at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester

Where can you watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea match on TV in India?

The match between Manchester United vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea football match online on the Hotstar app.

