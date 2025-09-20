Oman's batting duo achieve massive feat in close shave battle against team India Oman's Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza put in an excellent performance against team India in the group stage clash against team India. Building a solid partnership, the two batters achieved a huge feat for their side.

The Indian team clinched a win against Oman in their final group stage game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Where many thought that the Men in Blue would breeze past Oman, the opponents ended up putting in quite a fight. In the end, team India only managed a 21-run victory.

The clash saw India coming in to bat first and posting a total of 188 runs in the first innings after good performances by Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. As Oman came out to bat, the side lost their first wicket as skipper Jatinder Singh departed on a score of 32 runs.

However, after the fall of the first wicket, Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza built a solid partnership. Kaleem amassed 64 runs, with Mirza scoring 51 runs. The duo built a 93-run partnership, which is the highest for Oman against a full member nation.

It is worth noting that Oman was limited to a score of 167 runs in the second innings, and the score was the most that the Indian team has conceded against an associate team.

Jatinder Singh talked about Oman’s performance

While team India was being looked at as the favourites, Oman put in an excellent performance against the Men in Blue and almost took the win away from them. After the clash, Oman skipper Jatinder Singh took centre stage and expressed how proud he is of his side.

“I am extremely proud of the unit. The way they came up, they had their plans and executed them well. They were very much in the present. So proud of the way they have shown their character in the crunch situation. The hype of the tournament was there in the mind. We lack a little experience and exposure. This game was a blessing in disguise,” Jatinder Singh said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

