Asia Cup 2025: Check India, other teams’ schedule in Super 4s India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have progressed to the Super 4s of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. All the teams will play each other once now and the top two teams will qualify for the final on September 28. Check Asia Cup Super 4 schedule.

Dubai:

Courtesy of beating UAE, Pakistan and Oman, India have finished as Group A toppers in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side produced a cracking performance in their opening two games of the tournament, but against Oman, they were put to the test. More so, as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side wanted to try out various options in the middle.

Keeping that in mind, keeper-batter Sanju Samson came out to bat at number three, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel batted at numbers four and five. Interestingly, Tilak Varma was tried at number seven, while Suryakumar didn’t bat at all in the match. The experiments put the Men in Blue in trouble for a while, but they ended up getting the job done in Abu Dhabi.

Next up, India will once again challenge arch-rivals Pakistan on September 21 in Dubai. The last time these two teams faced, the Indian team refused to shake hands with the Salman Agha-led side, which rattled the Pakistan side. They even threatened to boycott the Asia Cup at one point, but ended up playing the UAE game, which they won to qualify for the Super 4s.

From the other group, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh progressed to the Super 4. Afghanistan, one of the favourite to win the tournament, were knocked out after losing their matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Notably, like India, the Lankan Lions have also been undefeated in the ongoing tournament.

In the Super 4, all the teams will play each other once and the team finishing at the top two will contest in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 schedule