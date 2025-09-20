Axar Patel doubtful for Pakistan clash after injuring himself against Oman Star India all-rounder Axar Patel's inclusion for the upcoming clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 has been put into doubt after he injured himself in the group stage clash of the tournament against Oman.

Dubai:

The Indian team registered a close victory in their final Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash against Oman. The Men in Blue won their third game in the tournament and finished their group at the top. Oman put up a good fight against India but failed to clinch the win in the end.

One of the biggest moments from the game came when India’s star all-rounder, Axar Patel, injured himself during the second innings. With Oman looking to chase down the target, Axar Patel attempted to take a catch in the 15th over of the game.

However, he ended up juggling the ball and dropping the catch. Doing so, he ended up losing his balance and hitting his head on the turf. He did not return for the remainder of Oman’s batting innings, and it is worth noting that Axar could miss out on the upcoming clash against Pakistan as well.

India and Pakistan once again lock horns in the Asia Cup Super Four stage. The two sides will take on each other on September 21 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, as the tournament is entering its crucial stages.

T Dilip reflected on Axar Patel’s injury

After the clash against Oman, India’s fielding coach T. Dilip revealed that Axar was fine. However, the short time that the Men in Blue have before their next game could make it a big challenge for Axar to feature against Pakistan.

After defeating Oman on September 19, India is set to take on Pakistan on September 21, and it could be interesting to see whether or not Axar Patel manages to make a recovery and is included in the playing XI for the marquee clash.

If Axar is ruled out, India might not be able to use their three-spinner combination that they have used so far, and it is likely that either Riyan Parag or Washington Sundar is called upon from the standby list.

Also Read: