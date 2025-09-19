Oman batters create history against India in Asia Cup 2025 Oman made history with a 56-run opening stand vs India, becoming the second associate nation with a 50+ T20I stand against them. They also avoided losing a wicket in the powerplay vs a full-member team for the first time. India posted 188 runs in the first innings.

Abu Dhabi:

Oman became only the second associate nation in T20I history to record a 50-plus partnership against India. Previously, Afghanistan registered the feet when they were an associate nation. Currently, Oman is the only associate nation on that list. Openers Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem impressed with a composed 56-run opening stand, showing great maturity at the crease. Their partnership was eventually broken when Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Jatinder for 32.

The Jatinder-led side also created history against India in the match. This was the first instance when Oman didn’t lose a wicket in the powerplay against a full-member nation. On the other hand, this marked the first time since July 2024 against Sri Lanka, when India didn’t pick up a wicket in the powerplay.

Notably, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side benched Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy from the match and played Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana instead. The duo maintained the run-rate well, but failed to provide any breakthrough. Hardik Pandya, who opened the bowling for the Men in Blue, also failed to make a mark. Interestingly, Suryakumar didn’t introduce a spinner in the powerplay.

India post 188 runs in first innings

Batting first, India posted 188 runs in the first innings. Opener Abhishek Sharma started the fireworks, scoring 38 runs off just 15 balls. After his dismissals, Sanju Samson took over the business, scoring 56 runs off 45 balls. In a strange move, Suryakumar didn’t bat at all against Oman, despite his side losing nine wickets in the middle. If he had batted, the Mumbai-born could have made the record of being the first Indian captain to bat at 11 in international cricket.

Oman (Playing XI): Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav