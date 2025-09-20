Trinbago Knight Riders defeat St Lucia Kings in qualifier 2, reach second CPL final in three years Trinbago Knight Riders put in a brilliant show against St Lucia Kings in qualifier 2 of the ongoing CPL 2025, defeating the defending champions, Knight Riders reached their second CPL final in three years.

Providence (Guyana) :

Trinbago Knight Riders registered an excellent victory over St Lucia Kings in qualifier 2 of the ongoing CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2025. The two sides locked horns at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, on September 20. The clash saw Trinbago Knight Riders coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side opened its innings with Colin Munro departing on a score of six runs, with Alex Hales scoring 58* runs in 44 deliveries. Skipper Nicholas Pooran performed brilliantly as well, scoring 50 runs in 32 deliveries. Furthermore, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell scored 35 and 28 runs, respectively, as Knight Riders posted a total of 194 in the first innings.

Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, and Alzarri Joseph were the wicket takers for St Lucia Kings with one wicket each to their name. The defending champions hope for a good performance in the second innings, but Knight Riders’ bowling attack proved to be too much to handle for the side.

Usman Tariq, Sunil Narine propelled Knight Riders to CPL 2025 final

Aiming to chase down a target of 195, St Lucia Kings opened their innings with Tim Seifert and Johnson Charles scoring 57 and 17 runs, respectively. Tim David added 28 runs on the board, with Roston Chase scoring 16.

However, due to a lack of stability and an anchor in the middle order, St Lucia Kings failed to chase down a target, as they were limited to a score of 138 in the second innings. Usman Tariq was the highest wicket-taker in the game with four wickets to his name.

Sunil Narine took three wickets, with Kieron Pollard taking one, as Trinbago Knight Riders won the game by 56 runs and reached their second CPL final in three years, where they will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors.

