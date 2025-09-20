'Batted extremely well': Sunil Gavaskar sings Sanju Samson's praise after brilliant knock against Oman Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently came forward and heaped massive praise on star India batter Sanju Samson for his marvellous knock against Oman in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Samson scored 56 runs in a game where the batters struggled to score runs.

The Indian team registered a shaky win against Oman in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on September 19. The two sides faced off in the Group A encounter at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Batting first, India posted a total of 188 runs in the first innings, and despite Oman putting up a good fight, India emerged victorious, clinching a 21-run victory.

With many experts talking about India’s shaky performance in the game, the knock of star batter Sanju Samson stood out. There is no doubt that Samson was India’s best batter against Oman. The 30-year-old scored 56 runs in 45 deliveries and helped India post a fighting total on the board in the first innings.

Witnessing his performance, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Samson for his performance. He praised his timing and his approach in the game.

"He batted extremely well. He needed to bat for long, and that's what he did, because he might come to bat at No. 4 or No. 5 in the next match, and his batting will be required there. When a batter scores 40-50 runs, he gets confidence as he stands at the ground for a few overs and hits some fours and sixes. His timing was excellent," Gavaskar told Sony Sports.

Gavaskar pointed one shot that Samson played in the first innings

Furthermore, the legendary former batter talked about a specific straight six that Samson hit that he liked. He opined that very few batters have as much time to hit a ball as Samson does.

"He played a shot where he hit a straight six. The way he waited and hit that six, he checked his shot a little at the last second, it was enjoyable. We get to see his class from that. He has so much time to play the ball. He has so many choices as to where he should hit. Very few batters have that choice whether to hit on the off side or the leg side, and Sanju Samson is one such batter," Gavaskar said.

