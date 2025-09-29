Suryakumar Yadav pledges entire Asia Cup match fees to Indian Army and Pahalgam victims Star India skipper Suryakumar Yadav took to social media and announced that he would be donating his entire Asia Cup match fees to the families of the Pahalgam victims, and the Indian armed forces after victory against Pakistan.

Star India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, after leading the Indian team to a brilliant Asia Cup 2025 title win, took to social media and announced that he would be donating his entire Asia Cup match fees to the Indian army for their efforts during Operation Sindoor and also pledged the money towards the families of the Pahalgam victims.

Suryakumar Yadav took to X to announce his decision, and the star batter has often stood with the families of the Pahalgam victims and the Indian armed forces, and the announcement to pledge his match fees for the tournament continues to showcase the 35-year-old’s dedication and love towards his country.

“I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind,” Suryakumar Yadav tweeted.

It is worth noting that several controversial moments ensued after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Winning the title, the Men in Blue refused to step onto the dais, as they did not want to receive the trophy from PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Suryakumar Yadav opened up on not receiving Asia Cup trophy

Notably, due to the Indian team not stepping onto the dais to take the title, Mohsin Naqvi, who was supposed to hand out the trophy, went on to leave and even took the trophy with him. India celebrated without the title, and reflecting on the same, Suryakumar Yadav claimed that this was the first time he had witnessed something of the sort.

“I think this is one thing that I have never seen since I started playing cricket, since I started following cricket, that a champion team is denied to get a trophy. I mean that, too, a hard-earned one…I feel we deserved it and I can’t say anything more,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match press conference.

