Team India players celebrate Asia Cup title win without trophy, replicate Rohit Sharma's style: Watch Team India didn't accept the trophy from the PCB Chairman and ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi. However, they hilariously celebrated the moment without the trophy while replicating Rohit Sharma's style. Notably, India won the thrilling Asia Cup final, beating Pakistan by five wickets.

Dubai:

It was all drama at the end of the Asia Cup final as India thumped Pakistan by five wickets courtesy of between India and Pakistan in Dubai. The post-match presentation ceremony was delayed for more than an hour after the Indian players refused to accept the trophy from ACC Chief and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Even though the ceremony happened eventually, the team didn't share the stage with Naqvi and didn't come to collect the trophy as well. However, the players made sure to celebrate the moment and hilariously replicated Rohit Sharma's style.

It was Hardik Pandya who replicated Rohit's walk towards the trophy and the entire Indian contingent rose in applause, celebrating the Asia Cup title win. For the unversed, the Asia Cup trophy was taken away from the podium after India refused to accept it from Naqvi and there is no information yet on whether the team will officially receive the trophy soon.

Watch the video here:

What did Indian players say after thrilling win over Pakistan in the final?

At the presentation ceremony, Tilak Varma, the player of the final, was delighted to contribute to India's win. "It was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm. Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful and important for the country. We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any position. I was backing my game. When the wickets are on the slower side, I have talked to Gauti sir and have worked hard. One of the most special knocks of my life. This is for all the Indians," Varma said.

Abhishek Sharma won the player of the tournament award for his exceptional batting at the top of the order right through the Asia Cup. "I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup, it wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we want to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball. So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that. And if you're playing like this, you need special support from your coach and captain.

"I think that was the one thing I was getting from them throughout the tournament, before this as well. So obviously, my plan was pretty much clear that, you know, if I do well, if I get that impact, and it's for my team, my team should win. Of course, I mean, if you want to play something like this, sometimes you will fail, but you have to keep the process going. And, you know, and that's what I was getting from my team as well," Abhishek said.