BCCI announces Rs 21 crore prize money after beating Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final India chased down a 147-run target against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final to win the continental event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a big prize money for the Indian team for their win over the Men in Green in the Asia Cup final.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a handsome prize money of Rs 21 crore for India's win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28.

"3 blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff," the BCCI said in a social media post.

India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final to clinch their ninth continental title with a jaw-dropping win in a humdinger at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Tilak Varma played a masterful unbeaten knock of 69 from 53 balls in an innings that will be cherished in the memories of the Indian fans forever, with it coming in a match like the final.

India chased down 147 with Tilak playing a brilliant knock, with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube also playing supportive roles with their 24-run and 33-run knocks, respectively. India were pushed to the ropes with the Pakistani spinners getting help from the surface. Tilak held one end up and kept the scoreboard ticking while he found support from Samson and Dube.

Meanwhile, India also created history with their win as they have registered the most wins while chasing and maintaining a 100% win record against a team in T20I.

This was India's ninth consecutive win over Pakistan after chasing against them in a T20I match. They have not lost a T20I against the Men in Green while chasing, and their nine wins are the most for a team in a successful run chase while maintaining a 100% win record in the second innings.

They earlier jointly held the record with Pakistan, having chased eight targets against them while being unbeaten. They were tied with Malaysia, who had also hunted down eight targets against Thailand from 2019 to 2025.

Most wins for a team with a 100% win record while chasing in T20Is:

1 - India vs Pakistan: 9 wins in 9 matches

2 - Malaysia vs Thailand: 8 wins in 8 matches

3 - India vs Bangladesh: 7 wins in 7 matches

4 - Kenya vs Rwanda: 7 wins in 7 matches

5 - Portugal: 7 wins in 7 matches