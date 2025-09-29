'India is in conflict with that country': BCCI secretary on refusal to take Asia Cup trophy The BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Devajit Saikia recently came forward and revealed that they would be filing a protest against PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi after not handing the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to team India.

Chaos ensued after India’s exceptional victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, defeating Pakistan in the summit clash of the tournament. The Indian team refused to take the Asia Cup trophy from PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi. After a delayed presentation ceremony, the Indian team did not step onto the dais in a form of protest.

This move saw Mohsin Naqvi walk back from the dais and even take the trophy with him, not handing it to Team India. The same move by the PCB chief was deemed unsportsmanlike by the Men in Blue, and the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Devajit Saikia recently came forward and revealed that they will be launching a protest against Naqvi’s actions.

"We have decided not to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the senior leaders of Pakistan. That was a conscious decision," Saikia told ANI.

"This does not give him the right to take the trophy and the medals with him. It is extremely unfortunate and unsportsmanlike. We hope the trophy and medals will be returned to India as soon as possible. There is an ICC conference scheduled in Dubai this November, and at that conference, we will launch a very serious and strong protest against the actions of the ACC chairman,” he added.

Furthermore, Devajit Saikia stated that Team India was never prepared to take the trophy from someone representing the country that wages war against them. However, he stated that their refusal to take the trophy from Naqvi does not mean that he can walk away with it.

"India is in conflict with that country, and we were expected to receive the trophy from a leader representing them. We cannot accept a trophy from someone who represents a nation currently at odds with ours. That was our stance. But that does not mean the gentleman is entitled to walk away with the trophy and medals meant for our team and take them to his hotel room,” Saikia said.

