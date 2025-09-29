‘Denied a trophy’: Suryakumar Yadav lashes out after India celebrates Asia Cup victory without the trophy Star India skipper Suryakumar Yadav expressed his thoughts over the Indian team celebrating the Asia Cup 2025 victory without the trophy. The Men in Blue refused to share the dais with PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi after the win.

Dubai:

The Indian team put in an excellent performance in the final of the Asia Cup 2025, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan for the third time in the tournament. Team India went on to script a brilliant comeback in the game, clinching the win by five wickets.

However, controversy ensued after India’s win against Pakistan as the post-match presentation ceremony was delayed. It is worth noting that team India refused to step onto the dais to receive their winners’ medals and did not even receive the trophy after their win.

Speaking on the same, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav took centre stage and expressed his surprise over not receiving the trophy, despite winning the final against Pakistan. He revealed that this was the first time that he had witnessed something like this in his career.

"This is something I have never seen in all my years of playing and following cricket. A champion team was denied a trophy, and it was a hard-earned one. It was not easy. We played two strong games on back-to-back days. I felt we truly deserved it. I do not want to say much more," Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match press conference.

"If you ask me about trophies, I have 14 of them in my dressing room. The players and the support staff, they are the real trophies. I have been a big admirer of them throughout this Asia Cup journey. Those are the real memories I am taking back, and they will stay with me forever,” he added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan continued to rise after the game

The drama between India and Pakistan did not end with the conclusion of the final; tensions escalated after the Indian team refused to receive the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the head of the Asian Cricket Council. As Mohsin Naqvi waited for the Indian team to step onto the dais, their refusal to do so saw someone from the organising committee removing the trophy from the ground.

