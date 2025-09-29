Asia Cup 2025 prize money: Check list of award winners after IND vs PAK final in Dubai Asia Cup 2025 prize money: India won the Asia Cup 2025 title after beating Pakistan in the final. Abhishek Sharma won the Player of the Tournament award, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged the Man of the Match Award. Check the list of award winners after the IND vs PAK final in Dubai.

New Delhi:

India registered a thrilling win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final as they chased down a 147-run target against the Men in Green at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Tilak Varma played a masterful, unbeaten knock of 69 from 53 balls in what was an innings of his life in the final.

India have now bagged their ninth Asia Cup title and second T20 Asia Cup with their win over Pakistan in their maiden final meeting with them in the continental event. Following the match, the players received their awards and prize money from the organisers.

India get INR 2.5 crore for Asia Cup win

Meanwhile, as reported, the Indian team has won a prize money of 3000,000 USD or Rs. 2.5 crore for winning the Asia Cup 2025, while they did not officially receive the money. While some awards were given in the presentation, the Indian team did not receive their medals or the trophy, as they opted not to take the title from the Asian Cricket Council chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and interior minister in the country.

Abhishek Sharma wins Player of the Tournament, Kuldeep bags MOM

Star batter Abhishek Sharma was named the Player of the Tournament for scoring 314 runs in seven innings despite having scored only five runs in the final.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav bagged the Player of the Match award for having picked four wickets in the summit clash. Kuldeep was the cornerstone of India pulling Pakistan back in the first innings when he picked 4/30 to plot Pakistan's downfall.

Check list of award winners from the Asia Cup 2025 final:

Gamechanger of the match: Shivam Dube - 3500 USD or INR 3.10 lakh

Super Sixers of the match: Tilak Varma - 3000 USD or INR 2.66 lakh

Player of the match: Tilak Varma - 5000 USD or INR 4.43 lakh

Runners up: Pakistan - 75000 USD or INR 66.50 lakh

Most Valuable Player of Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav - 15000 USD or INR 13.30 lakh

Player of the Tournament: Abhishek Sharma - Haval H9 SUV and 15000 USD or INR 13.30 lakh