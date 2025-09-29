India create world record against Pakistan, become first team to achieve historic Asia Cup feat India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final as Tilak Varma played an innings of his life with an unbeaten 69. With their win, India have registered a world record in T20I cricket and have bagged their ninth Asia Cup title.

New Delhi:

India created a world record against Pakistan with their win in the Asia Cup 2025 final humdinger at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue chased down 147 in the showdown clash with Tilak Varma playing a masterful unbeaten knock of 69 from 53 balls to power the team to a five-wicket win.

India clinched their ninth Asia Cup title as they defeated Pakistan in their first meeting of the continental tournament final. While Tilak anchored the chase to play an innings of his life, Rinku Singh scored the winning runs, hitting a four when India needed two from four balls.

With their win, India have created a world record against Pakistan. This was India's ninth consecutive win over Pakistan after chasing against them in a T20I match. They have not lost a T20I against the Men in Green while chasing, and their nine wins are the most for a team in a successful run chase while maintaining a 100% win record in the second innings.

They earlier jointly held the record with Pakistan, having chased eight targets against them while being unbeaten. They were tied with Malaysia, who had also hunted down eight targets against Thailand from 2019 to 2025.

Most wins for a team with a 100% win record while chasing in T20Is:

1 - India vs Pakistan: 9 wins in 9 matches

2 - Malaysia vs Thailand: 8 wins in 8 matches

3 - India vs Bangladesh: 7 wins in 7 matches

4 - Kenya vs Rwanda: 7 wins in 7 matches

5 - Portugal: 7 wins in 7 matches

India won the final after being put in major trouble. They were 20/3 at one stage in the chase, but Tilak Varma played an innings of his life. Tilak guided India to an unbelievable win that resonated the shades of the famous India win in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne, when Virat Kohli produced an innings of T20I cricket.