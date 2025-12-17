Lucknow school timings changed amid rising cold and dense fog; check new schedule here Lucknow schools from Class 1 to 12 will now start after 9 am due to dense fog and severe cold. The decision, ordered by the District Magistrate, applies to all government, aided and board-affiliated schools to safeguard students' health.

Lucknow:

The administration in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow has revised school timings due to dense fog and severe cold conditions. As per an official order, all schools from Class 1 to Class 12 across all education boards will now operate only after 9 am. The move comes amid a steady drop in temperatures, intense cold and persistent morning fog in the district. Authorities said the decision was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of school-going children during extreme winter conditions.

District Magistrate issues official order

The Lucknow District Magistrate has issued a formal order implementing the revised timings. The directive applies to all government-run basic schools, secondary schools, aided institutions and schools affiliated with all education boards operating in the district. School administrations have been instructed to strictly follow the revised schedule until further orders. The district administration is closely monitoring weather conditions and may take additional steps if cold wave conditions continue, as per the order.

"In view of the cold wave and dense fog in Lucknow district, and considering the weather department's forecast, it is ensured that classes for all schools (operated under all boards) from Class 1 to Class 12 shall commence only after 9:00 am. Strict compliance with this order must be ensured," the official order read.

School hours revised in Rampur too

Similar measures have been taken in Rampur district, where cold wave conditions continue to prevail. Authorities have revised school timings for classes 1 to 8 in the district. As per an official order issued by the District Basic Education Officer, all government-run, secondary, aided and board-recognised schools for classes 1 to 8 will now operate from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The Rampur district administration also shared the update on social media platform X through the @RampurDm handle to inform parents and schools.

