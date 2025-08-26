Suryakumar Yadav opens up on recovery journey after third surgery in three years India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav detailed his recovery from a recent sports hernia surgery, praising the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence for its role in his rehab. Set to lead India in the Asia Cup, he confirmed he’s feeling fit and ready.

Bengaluru:

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has shared valuable insights into his recent recovery from sports hernia surgery, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the meticulous rehabilitation process that took place at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

The flamboyant middle-order batter underwent surgery in Munich this June after experiencing discomfort in his lower right abdomen during the closing stages of the IPL. This marked his third surgery in as many years, having previously dealt with a similar hernia issue in 2024 and an ankle surgery in 2023. Meanwhile, speaking in a video released by the BCCI, Suryakumar confirmed that his recovery had been smooth.

“I’m feeling good right now. It’s been five to six weeks of solid routines and rehab. Fingers crossed, everything’s going really well,” Suryakumar said.

He traced the onset of the injury to the IPL season, revealing that familiar symptoms from the previous year prompted him to seek a medical scan. He revealed that the result of the scans forced him to undergo the surgery and noted that he is in better shape, leading to the Asia Cup in UAE.

“It actually got diagnosed close to the end of IPL. I felt it because I had a similar kind of injury last year as well. And that’s how I got to know. So a few checklists were there. I tried those things and then I realised that it’s time to go and do a small MRI. When I did it, it was very clear in that I did it post IPL, went to Germany. It went really well, how it did last year and I knew how the recovery was going to be step by step. So I was prepared for everything. So we took one week at a time and we are here, and I’m feeling good,” Suryakumar said.

Suryakumar lauded the new COE facility

Crucial to that recovery, Suryakumar noted, was the support he received at the BCCI’s state-of-the-art COE. He thanked the staff for helping him get back into shape just in time.

“The most important thing for me is when you come here at COE, when I was here at NCA last year as well. They understood how my body reacts to certain situations, so all the strength and conditioning coach and the physios. They understood how the body works and accordingly they planned all the workouts,” he said.