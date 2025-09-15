Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Suryakumar Yadav joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in special T20I record after win over Pakistan

Suryakumar Yadav joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in special T20I record after win over Pakistan

India continued their domination over Pakistan in T20I, notching up their 11th win in 14 matches in the format. Suryakumar Yadav also played his part as captain, scoring an unbeaten 47 and finishing the game with a six. In the process, he also created a special record to join Kohli and Rohit.

Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav Image Source : PTi
Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Dubai:

Suryakumar Yadav led India to a comfortable victory over Pakistan on Sunday in their second group game of the ongoing Asia Cup. While Kuldeep Yadav won the player of the match award for picking up a three-wicket haul, the Indian captain also played his part, scoring an unbeaten 47 in the run-chase and finished the match with a six. In the process, Surya also completed 2000 runs in the shortest format for India in a winning cause.

He is only the third Indian cricketer to do so after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who amassed 2979 and 3296 runs in India's wins during their illustrious careers in T20Is. Rohit's strike rate in India's wins was 143.42 while he also smashed three centuries, to go with 28 fifties while Kohli averaged 59.58 while striking at 137.78 in wins for the country with a century and 27 half-centuries to his credit.

Meanwhile, Surya has been a part of 65 T20I wins for India in his career so far, scoring 2015 runs at an average of 41.97 and a strike rate of 172.81 with three tons and 17 fifties.

Most runs for India in winning cause in T20Is

Players Runs
Rohit Sharma 3296
Virat Kohli 2979
Suryakumar Yadav 2015

Surya 12th cricketer in world to complete 2000 runs in winning cause in T20Is

Overall, Suryakumar Yadav is the 12th cricketer in the world to complete 2000 runs in winning cause for his country in the shortest format of the game. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on top of this list as well while Pakistan's Babar Azam follows next with 2699 runs in 73 wins for his country. Australia's David Warner and Glenn Maxwell are also part of this list. Jos Buttler and Martin Guptill are the only representatives from England and New Zealand in this aspect.

Most runs in winning cause in T20Is

Players (Country) Runs
Rohit Sharma (India) 3296
Virat Kohli (India) 2979
Babar Azam (Pakistan) 2699
Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) 2351
Jos Buttler (England) 2323
David Warner (Australia) 2237
Martin Guptill (New Zealand) 2222
Paul Stirling (Ireland) 2062
Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 2050
Glenn Maxwell (Australia) 2042
Virandeep Singh (Malaysia) 2041
Suryakumar Yadav (India) 2015

Also Read

'Same path as Hockey': Kamran Akmal passes his judgment over Pakistan's humiliating performance against India

'Loser' Pakistan cries foul after embarrassing defeat, lodges protest against India for not shaking hands

Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Rohit Sharma in elite list with dominant win against Pakistan
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Suryakumar Yadav Ind Vs Pak India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\