Suryakumar Yadav joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in special T20I record after win over Pakistan India continued their domination over Pakistan in T20I, notching up their 11th win in 14 matches in the format. Suryakumar Yadav also played his part as captain, scoring an unbeaten 47 and finishing the game with a six. In the process, he also created a special record to join Kohli and Rohit.

Dubai:

Suryakumar Yadav led India to a comfortable victory over Pakistan on Sunday in their second group game of the ongoing Asia Cup. While Kuldeep Yadav won the player of the match award for picking up a three-wicket haul, the Indian captain also played his part, scoring an unbeaten 47 in the run-chase and finished the match with a six. In the process, Surya also completed 2000 runs in the shortest format for India in a winning cause.

He is only the third Indian cricketer to do so after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who amassed 2979 and 3296 runs in India's wins during their illustrious careers in T20Is. Rohit's strike rate in India's wins was 143.42 while he also smashed three centuries, to go with 28 fifties while Kohli averaged 59.58 while striking at 137.78 in wins for the country with a century and 27 half-centuries to his credit.

Meanwhile, Surya has been a part of 65 T20I wins for India in his career so far, scoring 2015 runs at an average of 41.97 and a strike rate of 172.81 with three tons and 17 fifties.

Most runs for India in winning cause in T20Is

Players Runs Rohit Sharma 3296 Virat Kohli 2979 Suryakumar Yadav 2015

Surya 12th cricketer in world to complete 2000 runs in winning cause in T20Is

Overall, Suryakumar Yadav is the 12th cricketer in the world to complete 2000 runs in winning cause for his country in the shortest format of the game. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on top of this list as well while Pakistan's Babar Azam follows next with 2699 runs in 73 wins for his country. Australia's David Warner and Glenn Maxwell are also part of this list. Jos Buttler and Martin Guptill are the only representatives from England and New Zealand in this aspect.

Most runs in winning cause in T20Is

Players (Country) Runs Rohit Sharma (India) 3296 Virat Kohli (India) 2979 Babar Azam (Pakistan) 2699 Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) 2351 Jos Buttler (England) 2323 David Warner (Australia) 2237 Martin Guptill (New Zealand) 2222 Paul Stirling (Ireland) 2062 Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 2050 Glenn Maxwell (Australia) 2042 Virandeep Singh (Malaysia) 2041 Suryakumar Yadav (India) 2015

