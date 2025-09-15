'Same path as Hockey': Kamran Akmal passes his judgment over Pakistan's humiliating performance against India Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal recently came forward and slammed Pakistan for their horrid performance against India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. He also drew comparison with the country's hockey team after the defeat.

Dubai:

Pakistan was completely outclassed by the Indian team in game 6 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The two sides, facing off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, aimed at maintaining their form in the tournament. However, the Men in Blue dominated their opponents throughout the clash and registered a six-wicket win.

Pakistan were bundled out for 127 runs in the first innings of the game, and India managed to chase down the target with ease in just 15.5 overs. Seeing the side’s performance, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal took centre stage and slammed the side, even stating that they are following the path of Pakistan’s hockey team.

“Pakistan cricket is following the same path as its hockey. It is happening with a lot of planning. Cricket is being pulled down,” Akmal told Telecom Asia.

“The reason for Pakistan's downfall is that we have compromised our domestic cricket. Then the selection criteria shifted from performance to liking and disliking, The game is not run thinking about the betterment of the team but to settle personal egos…That is the reason we are not able to produce the kind of players we used to,” he added.

Akmal talked about what the future holds for Pakistan Cricket

Comparing the sport to hockey in the country, Kamran Akmal revealed that Pakistan Cricket has very little time on its hands and is only surviving due to the sponsorships and the corporate base of cricket in the country.

“Hockey is run by the government, cricket's base is corporate; sponsorship is private, that is why it's still surviving. But I think it has very less time on its hands. If the team doesn't perform in the Asia Cup, then I feel there can be a lot of problems. But then I also feel that if we haven't played well in the last 10 tournaments, then it hardly matters if we perform poorly in one more tournament,” he concluded.

Also Read: