Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Rohit Sharma in elite list with dominant win against Pakistan Star India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, after leading India to a brilliant win against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, surpassed Rohit Sharma's elite captaincy record, and now has the highest win percentage of any Indian captain in T20Is after 10 matches played.

Dubai:

Team India registered a brilliant win against Pakistan in the sixth game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The two sides faced off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14, and India managed to register a seven-wicket win.

With the win, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav went on to surpass Rohit Sharma and become India’s most successful T20I captain in terms of win percentage (minimum 10 matches). It is worth noting that Surya has led India to 20 wins in 24 matches as the captain and has a win percentage of 81.25 per cent, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s win percentage of 79.83 per cent.

The clash saw Pakistan coming in to bat first and posting a total of 127 runs on the board. Chasing down the target, Suryakumar Yadav played a captain’s knock, going unbeaten on a score of 47 runs in 37 deliveries as India chased down the target in 15.5 overs, winning the game by seven wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav opened up on India’s performance against Pakistan

Winning the game, Surya took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance. He opined that the side prepared for the clash like any other game. He also talked about how the side stands in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

“For the whole team, we think it's just another game. We prepare the same for all the oppositions. That's what happened few months back. The team that won the CT set the tone (with their spin-heavy attacks). I'm always a fan of spinners because they control the game in the middle. Just wanted to say something. Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of Pahalgam terror attack,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

