'Loser' Pakistan cries foul after embarrassing defeat, lodges protest against India for not shaking hands With India registering a scintillating victory against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the Men in Green have protested to the ACC against the Indian players for not shaking hands with them after handing them an embarassing loss.

Dubai:

The Pakistan cricket team has protested with the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) against the Indian players for not shaking hands with them, according to PTI. The two sides locked horns in game 6 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium, and it was team India who came out on top after a dominant display.

One of the biggest highlights from the game was when, after hitting the winning runs in the clash, Shivam Dube and India skipper Suryakumar Yadav walked off into the dressing room without shaking hands with any Pakistan players.

Releasing a statement after losing the game against India, the Pakistan Cricket Board branded the behaviour of the Indian players as ‘unsporting’.

"Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony,” the statement read according to PTI.

Suryakumar Yadav stood in solidarity with Pahalagam attack victims

There was a major controversy ahead of the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, with many calling for the boycott of the game. However, after the decision was made, the game will go on. It turned out to be a contest as India breezed past the Men in Green, making quick work of them and defeating them by seven wickets.

After the game, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav also came forward and thanked the armed forces for their contributions and revealed that the entire Indian team stands in solidarity with the Pahalgam attack victims.

“We stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

