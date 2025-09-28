Suryakumar Yadav creates all-time unwanted record after another dismal outing in IND vs PAK Asia Cup final Suryakumar Yadav hit an all-time low after being dismissed for one run in the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan. The Indian skipper could manage to score just one score of over 30 in the Asia Cup 2025 with four single-digit scores.

New Delhi:

India captain Suryakumar Yadav's dismal run in T20Is continued as the star batter endured another poor outing during the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan on Sunday, September 28. Suryakumar had only one 30-plus score in six innings in the Asia Cup 2025 and was dismissed for just one in the final.

The Indian captain walked into No.3 and was dismissed on the fifth ball that he faced, as he mistimed Shaheen Shah Afridi to mid-off with Salman Ali Agha taking a good low-diving catch.

With another single-digit score, Surya has registered a major unwanted record. His one-run outing has dropped his average to a low of 18 in the Asia Cup 2025, which is now the lowest for an Indian captain in a multi-nation T20I tournament. The previous lowest average for an Indian captain belonged to Rohit Sharma, who had made 116 runs in six innings in the T20 World Cup 2022 at an average of 19.33.

Lowest batting average for an Indian captain in a multi-nation tournament:

1 - Suryakumar Yadav: 18 with 72 runs in six innings in the Asia Cup 2025

2 - Rohit Sharma: 19.33 with 116 runs in six innings in the T20 World Cup 2022

3 - MS Dhoni: 21.50 with 86 runs in five innings in the T20 World Cup 2009

4 - MS Dhoni: 30.80 with 154 runs in six innings in the T20 World Cup 2007

Suryakumar has a dismal year overall, too. He has scored just 100 runs in 11 innings at an average of 11.11 in 2025. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma had a rare failure as he was dismissed one five in the chase. The young opener was dismissed for five after he toe-edged Faheem Ashraf to Haris Rauf at mid-on. Abhishek missed out on some huge records after his rare failure in the final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan were bowled out for 146 as the Indians made a magical comeback. While Kuldeep picked four wickets, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each as they bowled Pakistan out for under 150 despite the Men in Green looking good for a score of around 200.