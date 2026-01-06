Steve Smith leaves behind Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson in WTC with 37th Test century in Ashes Steve Smith notched up his 37th century in the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney on the third day to put Australia into the ascendancy in the first innings. With this ton, Smith surpassed India's Test skipper Shubman Gill in a major WTC record and also left Kane Williamson behind.

Sydney:

Steve Smith returned to his top-class form, finally in the Ashes as he notched up his 37th Test century. This is his first ton in 13 innings with his last three-figure score in the format coming in February 2025 against Sri Lanka. During this period, Smith crossed the 50-run mark three times and finally, the fourth time was the charm for him. In the process, the stand-in Australia skipper also went past Shubman Gill in a major World Test Championship (WTC) record.

This is Smith's sixth century at home in the WTC history, going past Gill's five, even as he equalled Babar Azam and Ben Stokes' tally of centuries in the same aspect. It was a knock filled with class from the Aussie skipper on the third day of the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney as he continued his love affair with the SCG in the whites.

Most centuries in WTC history at home

Joe Root (England) - 13 centuries

Travis Head (Australia) - 10 centuries

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 9 centuries

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 9 centuries

Rohit Sharma (India) - 7 centuries

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 6 centuries

Steve Smith (Australia) - 6 centuries*

Ben Stokes (England) - 6 centuries

Moreover, on the way to his 37th Test century, Smith went past Stokes and Kane Williamson to become the fourth-highest run-scorer in WTC history at home. He has now scored 2166 runs in 57 innings at an average of 46.08 with 10 fifties and six centuries to his credit.

Most runs in WTC history at home

Joe Root (England) - 3343 runs

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 2948 runs

Travis Head (Australia) - 2429 runs

Steve Smith (Australia) - 2166* runs

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 2133 runs

Ben Stokes (England) - 2082 runs

Australia are on top in the Sydney Test

As far as the Test match is concerned, Australia are on top of the ongoing Test match in Sydney, courtesy of centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith. Head notched up his third ton of the series earlier in the day and then Smith literally blunted the English bowlers to help the hosts take a lead in the first innings. Australia look set to take a lead of more than 100 runs and England's approach in the second innings will be interesting as they look to salvage the tour with a 3-2 result.

Also Read