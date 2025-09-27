Star India batter receives impact player medal after thrilling Sri Lanka clash | Watch With India registering a brilliant victory against Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, star wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson won the Impact Player of the game medal after the clash against Sri Lanka.

Dubai:

Team India registered a thrilling victory against Sri Lanka in the last Super Four game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue have been unbeaten in the tournament and are set to lock horns with Pakistan in the summit clash of the competition at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28.

However, it was the game between India and Sri Lanka that caught the eye of many. The two sides took on each other in Dubai on September 26, and batting first, Team India posted a total of 202 runs on the board. But Sri Lanka were quick to reply, as they finished their innings with 202 runs on the board as well.

The game went into a super over, and India emerged victorious from the game, maintaining their unbeaten run. After the game, star India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was awarded the Impact Player of the Game medal for his excellent performance in the clash.

Notably, Samson amassed 39 runs in 23 deliveries as India posted 202 runs in the first innings. The clip of Samson receiving the medal was shared by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) across their social media handles, and Samson was handed the medal by Yogesh Parmar, who is the current physio of the side.

Samson reflected on winning the medal

In the clip, Samson came forward and expressed his gratitude after winning the medal. He also talked about how much pride he takes in being a part of the team and the dressing room.

"Thank you so much. This might be a small one, but it really means a lot. This small appreciation really means a lot to all of us. I personally take a lot of pride to be in this dressing room, not easy, and we all do. Very happy to contribute and be giving my best as we all do, thank you so much," Samson said in the clip.

Also Read: