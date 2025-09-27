Team India set to replicate 1983 World Cup record ahead of Asia Cup final clash against Pakistan The Indian team is all set to take on Pakistan in the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, with the clash slated to be held on September 28, the Asia Cup 2025 final will be etched forever in history after it enters a unique list of tournaments.

Dubai:

The stage is set for the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will once again lock horns in the tournament for a shot at the trophy. The two sides will take on each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28.

It is worth noting that the Asia Cup 2025 final will be the third time that India and Pakistan will take on each other in the tournament, and interestingly, this will only be the third time that two teams will take on each other across three matches in a men's international tournament with 5+ teams.

The first instance of the same was during the 1983 World Cup, where India and the West Indies locked horns thrice. Furthermore, the second instance was at the 2004 Asia Cup with India and Sri Lanka, and the 2025 Asia Cup will be the third instance.

India aim to maintain their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025

The Indian team has been in exceptional form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, the side is yet to lose a game in the Asia Cup 2025. The team came out of the group stage unbeaten, defeating Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE in Group A.

Furthermore, they managed to put in a brilliant show in the Super Gour stage of the tournament as well. Defeating Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to make it to the final of the competition.

They will be hoping to maintain their form and once again dispatch Pakistan in the final. India have already made quick work of Pakistan in the two matches that they have played against the side in the ongoing tournament, and they will aim for another win as they hope to get their hands on the title.

