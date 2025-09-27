Advertisement
ICC unveils telecast and streaming partners for upcoming Women's World Cup 2025; Check details

The ICC (International Cricket Council) took centre stage and revealed the broadcasting and live streaming partners of the upcoming edition of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which is slated to begin on September 30.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the latest edition of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. The marquee tournament will kick off on September 30 with the best sides in world cricket taking on each other for a shot at the biggest title there is. The tournament will be hosted by India, and the tournament opener will see India women taking on Sri Lanka women. 

With excitement building up for the event, the ICC (International Cricket Council) took centre stage and revealed the broadcasting and streaming partners for the upcoming Women’s World Cup. 

Where to watch ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in India?

It is interesting to note that the World Cup will be live broadcast on TV on the Star Sports network in India. Furthermore, the livestream of the matches will be available for the fans on the Jiohotstar app and website. 

Every game of the tournament will be available to watch in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and English as well. 

Where to watch ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in the rest of the world?

As for the rest of the world, the Star Sports India linear TV feed will also be made available to the viewers in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan. Co-hosts Sri Lanka will see Maharaja TV cover all matches. 

In the UK, the games will be available to watch on Sky Sports Cricket, with Prime Video showing the matches in Australia. Sky TV will be the broadcasting partner in New Zealand. Additionally, Willow TV will broadcast the tournament in the USA and Canada, alongside ESPN, which will be responsible for the broadcast in the Caribbean and South Africa.

