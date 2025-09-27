Dinesh Karthik sings Arshdeep Singh's praise for holding his nerve in close battle against Sri Lanka Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik recently came forward and heaped massive praise on star pacer Arshdeep Singh for putting in a good performance against Sri Lanka in the side's recent super over victory against the side.

Dubai:

Team India survived a close shave battle with Sri Lanka in the last Super Four game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The two sides locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 26, and with the two teams posting 202 runs each on the board, the game went into a super over.

Team India came out to bowl first in the super over; the onus fell onto the shoulders of Arshdeep Singh to bowl. The star pacer put in a brilliant performance, conceding just two runs and playing a vital role in India’s victory against Sri Lanka.

With his stellar show with the ball, former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Arshdeep Singh for keeping his calm under pressure and delivering for his side.

"He's got a lot of clarity, and just the field that he set - he had three people on the off side patrolling the boundary, and three in the ring. So, it's a tough field to bowl to. Because he gets the late dip going away, it's very hard for a right-hander to get under it, and he knows batters who have the lap, who don't have the lap. So, he's done the homework, and he's come and delivered very nicely today,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

"He's a man who exactly knows what he wants to do at the top of his mark, and that's a very important attribute to have as a fast bowler. That's why he's been such a successful T20 bowler over a period of time," the 40-year-old added.

India set to take on Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

With India topping both Group A and the Super Four group of the Asia Cup, the side is set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament final. This will be the third time that the two teams will meet in the tournament, and both will be hoping for a good performance as they aim to get their hands on the title.

India defeated Pakistan in their last matches in the competition, and the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will be aiming to do the same in the upcoming game as well.

