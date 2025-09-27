Kuldeep Yadav scripts history, becomes T20 Asia Cup's highest wicket taker after thrilling Sri Lanka clash Star India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in incredible form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, taking one wicket against Sri Lanka in the super four clash. Kuldeep went on to become the highest wicket taker in T20 Asia Cup history.

Dubai:

Star India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in incredible form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team has been unbeaten in the tournament and is set to take on Pakistan in the summit clash of the competition.

The Men in Blue registered a stellar win in their last Super Four clash against Sri Lanka. In a game that went into the super over, India managed to edge out a win and maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament. One of the biggest highlights from India’s win against Sri Lanka was the performance of ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Bowling four overs, Kuldeep conceded 31 runs and took one wicket in the process. Doing so, the 30-year-old went on to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the T20I Asia Cup.

It is worth noting that before the game, Kuldeep was the joint highest wicket taker in the tournament, tied with Amjad Javed with 12 wickets. However, his wicket saw him move to 13th, and now he sits atop the standings alone.

Suryakumar Yadav opened up on India’s performance against Sri Lanka

India registered a stellar super-over win against Sri Lanka in their penultimate game of the Asia Cup 2025. After both sides posted 202 runs on the board, the game went into the super over, where India chased down three runs to win the game.

After the clash, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance in the clash. “It felt like a final. The boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings. Told them to play this like a semi-final. Get everyone close in, have good energy and then let's see what happens. Good to be on the winning side,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: