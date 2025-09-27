Harry Kane achieves immortality, surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to etch name in elite list Star Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored a brace against Werder Bremen. The star man went on to complete 100 goals for the club, achieving the milestone in just 104 games, breaking the records of Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

Bayern Munich’s star striker Harry Kane has been in incredible form in the ongoing season. The England skipper has reached a century of goals for Bayern Munich. He achieved the milestone with his second goal against Werder Bremen in Bayern’s Bundesliga clash against the side on September 26.

It is worth noting that Harry Kane completed 100 goals for Bayern Munich in just 104 matches, surpassing the record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, who took 105 matches to complete 100 goals for Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.

Scoring 100 goals in 104 matches for the German giants, Kane went on to become the fastest player to complete 100 goals for a club in Europe's top five leagues this century. Joining FC Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2023, Kane became the 19th player to complete 100 goals for Bayern.

Kane reflected on reaching the massive milestone

After the game, Kane took centre stage and expressed his delight over hitting 100 goals with Bayern. He revealed that he will be looking back on his achievements after his career, but he is enjoying his career for now.

"I knew about this record, for sure. It was hard not to hear about it or see it. Yeah, it's a big one, first of all to reach 100 goals for any club is an amazing achievement. A club like Bayern Munich is extra special. And then to do it in record time, one game less, you're talking about some of the great players -- Ronaldo one of the best ever, Haaland on his way to being a great,” Kane told ESPN.

"These are great achievements that I can look back on when I'm a bit older, but for now it's just about enjoying it,” he added.

