Sri Lankan cricketers arrested for bathroom filming of female doctors at private hotel

Colombo:

Sri Lankan cricketers continue to hog the headlines, unfortunately, for the off-field reasons. This time around, two Under-19 cricketers of the country have been arrested for secretly filming several female doctors bathing at a private hotel. The doctors were in the hotel to attend a conference.

According to the police, the two cricketers used their mobile phones to record the doctors through some bathroom openings. "Narahenpita Police arrested two members of the Sri Lanka Under-19 National Cricket Team following allegations that they had secretly filmed several female doctors while they were bathing.

"The incident took place at a private hotel in Narahenpita, where the doctors were staying while attending a professional conference. According to the police, the suspects had allegedly used their mobile phones to record the doctors through bathroom openings," a report in the Daily Mirror said on Thursday.

Players granted bail, to appear in court on May 25

Moreover, the two players in question have also been granted the personal bail, even as their names haven't been revealed in public. They will appear in court on May 25 for a hearing related to the matter. "Upon further investigation, police discovered that the suspects had also recorded video footage of male individuals at the premises.

"Police are currently investigating whether any of the recorded footage has been uploaded to the internet or shared on social media platforms. The two suspects were produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court, where they were granted bail," the report further added.

Several big Sri Lankan cricketers have been embroiled in the past

Previously, Danushka Gunathilaka had been arrested on rape charges during the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022. However, he was acquitted of charges after multiple hearings in court. Another former cricketer, Dulip Samaraweera was banned for 20 years by Cricket Australia for behaving inappropriately towards a female player in Victoria during a coaching stint.

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