IPL 2026 points table: Gujarat Titans stay in playoffs race with win vs RCB as top 4 teams look to run away

Ahmedabad :

Gujarat Titans got the better of the in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was a clinical show from the hosts as they restricted the defending champions to just 155 runs and also became the first team to bundle out RCB this season. Later, they got off to a brilliant start in the chase, stuttered but got over the line with four wickets and 25 balls in hand.

With this win, the Titans remained in fifth place in the points table but moved up to 10 points, only a win adrift of the teams like RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals after playing nine matches. This means, they are well in the race for the playoffs and haven't allowed the top four teams to run away as of yet. Punjab Kings remain on top of the ladder with six wins and only one loss after eight outings, with 13 points to show for their credit.

RCB, SRH and RR are in logjam with 12 points each and the Rajasthan Royals have a realistic chance to top the table today by beating the struggling Delhi Capitals.

Bottom five teams falling behind in IPL 2026

The playoffs race is not intense as of yet like it is every year as the bottom five teams have already fallen behind significantly. There is a clear difference of at least two wins for them when compared to the top five sides and they will have to pull up their socks if they are to turnaround their fortunes this season. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are in sixth place in this regard with six points each after eight matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders, for once, are not at the bottom but they are going nowhere at the moment with five points in eight outings while Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants stay rooted to the last two positions respectively, having won only two matches so far.

Here's the updated IPL 2026 points table

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result Points Table Net Run-Rate Punjab Kings 8 6 1 1 13 1.043 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 12 1.420 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 6 3 0 12 0.832 Rajasthan Royals 9 6 3 0 12 0.617 Gujarat Titans 9 5 4 0 10 -0.192 Chennai Super Kings 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 0 6 -1.060 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 Mumbai Indians 8 2 6 0 4 -0.784 Lucknow Super Giants 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

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