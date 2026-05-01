Will Mitchell Starc play today for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026?

Jaipur:

Delhi Capitals will face the in-form Rajasthan Royals today in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. They have won only one of their last six matches and have gone down in their last three outings too. They lost to the Punjab Kings even after smashing 264 runs and were shot for just 75 runs at home vs the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous outing.

Having won only three out of eight matches, the Delhi Capitals have badly missed their ace pacer Mitchell Starc this season. However, in a major boost to the franchise, Starc joined the squad last week after recovering from his shoulder injury. But will he play today? Yes, Starc is set to feature for the first time in IPL 2026, and that is a massive boost for them as the team is in a must-win territory, with six matches left in the league stage.

Starc last played a competitive game in January 2026

He has been bowling in the DC nets and the franchise also posted the video of the same on the eve of the clash. He would be raring to go and the Capitals need him at his best right from ball one even though the left-arm fast bowler last played a competitive game on January 25 for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Meanwhile, the DC bowling coach Munaf Patel opted to play safe when asked about Starc's inclusion in the playing XI but he confirmed that he is available. "He is available from tomorrow. Our best bowler will definitely play, but the final decision will be taken tomorrow. His coming back definitely helps," he said.

Starc will most likely replace Kyle Jamieson in the line-up, with another possibility being the removal of Dushmantha Chameera. David Miller and Tristan Stubbs are the certainties in the batting line-up among overseas players.

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