SRH vs RR Pitch Report: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad play?

Hyderabad:

The stage is set for the 21st game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 13. The two sides will hope to put in their best performance in the upcoming game.

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals have been in brilliant form in the ongoing tournament so far. With four wins in four matches, the Riyan Parag-led side has been brilliant and sits atop the standings.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in 7th place in the standings, with one win and three losses in four matches. SRH have two points in four matches; they will aim to put in a good showing, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against the in-form Royals.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is one that is preferred by the batters. A nightmare for the bowlers, a high-scoring encounter is quite possible on such a pitch, and opting to bat first and posting a big total on the board could prove to be a wise decision.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

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