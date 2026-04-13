R Ashwin comes to Jasprit Bumrah's defence after latter's subpar showing in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 campaign continues to be unforgiving for five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Led by Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians have played four games in the tournament so far, where the side has won one and lost the remaining three games, finding themselves in eighth place in the standings.

With MI losing consistently, one of the side’s biggest problems has been the form of Jasprit Bumrah. The ace pacer has been unable to take a single wicket for the five-time champions so far, with many beginning to question his performances as well.

Reflecting on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and defended Bumrah, asking questions about the two players in the side.

"In football, nobody will ask a defender how many goals he has scored, because a defender's job is to prevent goals. Will you go and ask a goalkeeper how many goals he has scored? His job is to save the goal. T20 cricket is a sport where the bowler's first job is to save runs. If you save six runs, your team can win because of that," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Mumbai Indians will hope to improve in upcoming games

Currently, Mumbai Indians find themselves in eighth place in the standings. With two points in four matches, the five-time champions will hope to make significant improvements in their performance in the upcoming matches.

The five-time champions are set to take on Punjab Kings in their next game. The two sides will lock horns in the 24th game of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16. Punjab sits in second place in the standings with three wins and one no-result clash in four matches, and they will aim to continue their unbeaten run.

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