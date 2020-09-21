IPL 2020 | David Warner surpasses Kumar Sangakkara to become third-most capped overseas skipper

Image Source : BCCI David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on Monday scripted a unique captaincy feat on taking the field for the franchise's IPL 2020 opener against Virat Kohli-led Virat Kohli at the Dubai International Stadium.

Warner became the third-most capped international captain to lead an IPL franchise, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara. The RCB tie is his 48th appearance as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad. He now stands behind two of his compatriots - Adam Gilchrist, who led Deccan Chargers and Kings XI Punjab in a combined 74 matches, and Shane Warne, who captained Rajasthan Royals in 55 IPL games across four seasons. Overall, he stands ninth on the list alongside Rahul Dravid who captained in 48 IPL games.

Meanwhile, Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first, just like Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.

"We will bowl. There is a bit of dew around. It was an interesting game last night. We know it's going to get a bit tired towards the end. We have the balance in the side," he explained.

SRH will be heading into the game without Kane Williamson and Mohammad Nabi while Mitchell Marsh has been picked as the all-rounder. Priyam Garg and T Natarajan will be making their SRH debut in the game. For RCB, they left out Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel and Chris Morris. Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch has been picked as their opener.

