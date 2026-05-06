SRH vs PBKS Pitch Report: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad play?

Hyderabad:

The stage is set for the 49th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Punjab Kings in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 6th. It is worth noting that the clash between the two sides will be crucial with respect to the playoff qualification scenario.

Notably, Punjab Kings sits in first place in the standings currently. With nine matches played, the side has won six, lost two, and one of their games has produced no result due to rain playing spoilsport. They have 13 points to their name so far.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad sits in third place in the standings. With six wins and four losses in 10 matches, the side has 12 points to its name and will hope to move into first with a victory.

Also Read: 'Poetry to the eyes': Former India cricketer hails Sanju Samson for carrying Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is one that is preferred by the batters. The pitch is known for its high scores, and another high-scoring clash could be on the cards as Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

Also Read: